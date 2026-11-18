The Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) says it has found probable cause that Bemidji Area Schools violated Minnesota’s civil rights law by failing to adequately address years of sexual harassment of students by employees.

In Wednesday’s announcement, the state reported its investigation found students as young as kindergarten-aged experienced sexual harassment and that the district failed to take sufficient action to stop the harassment or protect students from further harm. The state says this is despite Bemidji Area Schools receiving reports of inappropriate conduct involving at least 12 staff members, including teachers, an assistant principal, and a substitute paraprofessional.

The district is said to have received complaints and other warning signs that employees were sexually harassing students, but that it repeatedly failed to take effective action. At least three teachers reportedly continued to harass students after receiving warnings from district staff, and in several cases, the district failed to make mandatory reports to the Minnesota Department of Education or local law enforcement. The state also says policies and training were inadequate, with the district not adopting a policy on employee-student contact until March of this year.

MDHR reports that in one case, a male teacher was placed on leave for inappropriate conduct, but over 11 months after the initial leave, the district received complaints from at least six students about that teacher. The district reportedly did not place the teacher on leave again until the same week a parent reported him to law enforcement.

In a statement released to Lakeland News, Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson said the district “strongly disagrees” with the state’s findings and disputes them.

“The District cannot comment on or release information regarding private personnel and educational data,” said Olson, “but the District does want our community to know that the District takes all reports of sexual harassment seriously and promptly investigates the same. The District has policies in place prohibiting sexual harassment and conducts trainings for its staff regarding sexual harassment, including the identification of potential sexual harassment and how to respond if sexual harassment is reported.”

The district was sued in 2020 by the families of two children who were victims of sexual exploitation by former Bemidji Middle School assistant principal Brandon Bjerknes, who is currently serving 25 years in federal prison. The lawsuit alleged that the school district became aware of problems surrounding Bjerknes’s behavior but failed to take any action to investigate, and the victims continued to suffer sexual harassment at his hand.

In June of 2025, a parent of an underage student filed a charge of discrimination against Bemidji Area Schools, alleging sexual harassment. The charge and subsequent investigation allegedly uncovered information about widespread allegations of sexual harassment, resulting in an additional charge of discrimination.

The department is seeking an agreement requiring Bemidji Area Schools to make meaningful changes to prevent sexual harassment and ensure the district responds effectively when students report civil rights violations. If the two parties cannot reach an agreement, MDHR says it may file a lawsuit to hold the district accountable under the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

Updated 6:04 p.m. with additional information.