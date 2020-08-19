State COVID-19 Update

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 567 new COVID-19 positive cases today and 17 new deaths. This number of 17 deaths is the highest single death total since June 19.

The 567 new cases is on a testing volume of just under came for a total of 34,879 test administered. The state noted that today’s testing data including a backlog of a little over 25,000 tests and the vast majority of that number represent a negative test result. This is the third time the state has had to include a backlog of tests.

The seven day rolling average is now at 6.9 % which is compared to an 8.3 % growth of the testing volume.

There are currently 321 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 up by 17 from yesterday and 152 patients are currently hospitalized in ICU down by two from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, cases are as followed:

Beltrami County – 2

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 3

Itasca County – 1

Mahnomen County – 1

Mille Lacs County – 3

Morrison County – 1

