State and Local DFL Candidates to Rally in Bemidji on Sunday

Lakeland News — Nov. 4 2022

The 2022 general election takes place next Tuesday, and on Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz and other statewide and local DFL candidates will rally in downtown Bemidji. The rally is part of a statewide effort to encourage voting prior to the election on Tuesday.

Candidates expected to attend include Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Secretary of State Steve Simon, State Auditor Julie Blaha, and 8th Congressional District candidate Jen Schultz. Local DFL candidates are also expected to be on hand.

The rally begins at 12:30 PM on Sunday, Nov. 6 in front of the Paul and Babe statues in Paul Bunyan Park.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

