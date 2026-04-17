Starter Home Act Stalled in MN House Committee, But Author Still Has Hope

It’s the third push at the Minnesota Capitol for House File 3895, otherwise known as the Starter Home Act. The chief author of the bill, Republican Rep. Spencer Igo of District 7A, says there have been around 30 different versions of this bill as a result of weekly meetings with various city officials and other lawmakers.

“I mean, this bill has taken three years to get to this point,” said Rep Igo. “It started at 44 pages; it’s down to eight pages. It’s very tight and it’s very collaborative, and it’s kind of picking things that other states have done very effectively to get at building more diverse options in housing, which means we have a larger supply, which means housing is more affordable, and [when] you combine affordability and diversity together in housing, you create stable communities.”

The bill addresses several reforms, including limiting the zoning authority of local governments, incentivizing more multifamily housing, and streamlining administrative reviews.

“[Minnesota is] 100,000 housing units short,” Rep. Igo said. “The median age of buying your first home in the state of Minnesota has now hit 40 years old, and the average mortgage is over $2,600 a month. So, what’s got to give? Well, the thing that’s got to give is we need more supply. And one of the things that we looked at in this bill is getting rid of some of the burdensome red tape and mandates that exist in building homes.”

The bill, however, stalled in committee on Mar. 23.

“It’s always disappointing when a bill doesn’t move on, right?” Igo reflected. “But it’s because it’s at a very unique crossroads, and I’m not going to deny that.”

Supporters of the bill will argue that it makes homeownership more accessible. Opponents, though, have expressed concerns that the bill removes local control over infrastructure, utility capacity, and density planning.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, you firmly believe in local control, but you have to navigate that perfect line where if things are broken and you need to step in to state government and say, ‘Let’s streamline this a little bit,'” stated Igo.

Rep. Igo and the bipartisan group behind the bill remain hopeful that smaller pieces of the bill will still be passed before the current Legislative Session ends in May, and revisions can still be made for next year.

“We are trying to meet in the middle,” added Igo. “Let this be something that we get done this legislature that’s going to help every single person in the state. It’s not a partisan-based bill. I think that’s it’s so fun to work on, right? Because it is so politically in the middle, where you’ve got Republicans that love it, you’ve got Democrats that love it, but you also have Republicans and Democrats that hate it. And it’s that education bit that makes it feel like it’s a really good piece of legislation.”

A national housing report released earlier this year showed that Minnesota lacks 101,000 affordable and available rental and starter homes.