Starry Trek Seeks Volunteers to Search for Aquatic Invasive Species

A yearly search for the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort needs volunteers. Beltrami County Environmental Services has run the area’s search for the last 10 years with the community’s help.

Starry stonewort is a plant that can be devastating to the ecosystem of a lake. The longer a population goes without being discovered, the more difficult it becomes to eradicate.

By signing up as a volunteer, you learn how to identify starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species. To volunteer for the search, which will take place on August 21, you can visit StarryTrek.org.

