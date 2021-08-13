Lakeland PBS

Starry Trek Seeks Volunteers to Search for Aquatic Invasive Species

Betsy Melin — Aug. 12 2021

A yearly search for the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort needs volunteers. Beltrami County Environmental Services has run the area’s search for the last 10 years with the community’s help.

Starry stonewort is a plant that can be devastating to the ecosystem of a lake. The longer a population goes without being discovered, the more difficult it becomes to eradicate.

By signing up as a volunteer, you learn how to identify starry stonewort and other aquatic invasive species. To volunteer for the search, which will take place on August 21, you can visit StarryTrek.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

