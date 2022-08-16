Lakeland PBS

Starry Stonewort Found in More Lakes in Lakeland Viewing Area

Lakeland News — Aug. 15 2022

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in two lakes located in Beltrami and Cass counties.

Bowen Lake in Cass County and Turtle River Lake in Beltrami County were confirmed to have distributions of starry stonewort through surveys the DNR and Beltrami County Environmental Services conducted. The discovery now brings the total amount of lakes with starry stonewort in Minnesota to 21.

Funds will be allocated to assist in the immediate response at Bowen Lake and Turtle River Lake, allowing for treatment methods such as hand pulling and herbicide application. Follow-up surveys are currently being conducted to determine the extent of the invasion in both lakes.

Minnesota law requires people to thoroughly clean their watercraft after leaving a body of water, regardless of if it has any aquatic invasive species.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

