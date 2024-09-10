Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Rush Lake Near the City of Crosslake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Rush Lake, located near the city of Crosslake.

Rush Lake is part of the Lower Whitefish Chain of Lakes. Starry stonewort had not previously been confirmed in the Whitefish Chain.

A contractor working on Rush Lake contacted the DNR after finding suspected starry stonewort. The contractor was hired by the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association to conduct plant surveys at boat accesses within the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

A DNR invasive species specialist confirmed the presence of starry stonewort at the Rush Lake public water access, which is located on a channel between Rush Lake and Whitefish Lake. Follow-up surveys are being conducted to determine starry stonewort distribution in Rush Lake and to determine whether starry stonewort is present in other lakes in the Lower Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

The DNR is also working with the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and Crow Wing County to determine immediate response steps.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 31 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

Starry stonewort can form dense mats, which can interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. It is most likely spread when fragments have not been properly cleaned from trailered boats, personal watercraft, docks, boat lifts, anchors, or other water-related equipment.

The DNR says starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

More information on starry stonewort can be found on the DNR website.