Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Pokegama Lake Near Grand Rapids

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the invasive algae starry stonewort in Pokegama Lake, located near Grand Rapids in Itasca County.

The DNR says they received a report of suspected starry stonewort in Pokegama Lake from Itasca County staff. Specialists from Itasca County and the DNR found starry stonewort interspersed with native plants on and around a boat ramp on the southwest end of the lake.

The DNR has updated signage at public accesses and is working with Itasca County to provide decontamination and expanded watercraft inspections. Follow-up surveys are being conducted to determine starry stonewort distribution in that part of the lake.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 30 water bodies in Minnesota. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river, but treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spread and relieve associated nuisance impacts on water-related recreational activities. Early detection is key to effective management.

More information on starry stonewort and how to identify it can be found on the DNR website.