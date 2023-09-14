Lakeland PBS

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Itasca County Lake

Mary BalstadSep. 14 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed the presence of aquatic invasive species in an Itasca County lake located near Wirt.

According to a news release, the MN DNR confirmed the presence of the AIS starry stonewort in Dora Lake. Staff found the AIS during an LCCMR-funded algae survey. A follow-up survey found roughly 100-square feet where starry stonewort integrated with other aquatic plants.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from a U.S. lake or river. The MN DNR say treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of spreading the AIS to other water recreation areas. Available treatments for the AIS include hand pulling, herbicide applications or other methods as appropriate. Key mitigation tactics also include earlier detection.

Starry stonewort is an algae that looks like other native aquatic plants. It can form dense mats, which then interfere with recreational use of lakes and compete with the native plants. The DNR says it can spread due to improper cleaning of trailered boats personal water crafts, docks, boat lifts, anchors, and other water-related equipment. Cleaning and draining boats are two ways to prevent the spread of AIS.

The DNR has confirmed the presence of starry stonewort in 28 Minnesota waterbodies. It was first confirmed in Minnesota in 2015.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

