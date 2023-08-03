Lakeland PBS

Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Blackduck Lake in Beltrami Co.

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2023

Size comparison of starry stonewort bulbil next to penny (Credit: DNR)

Another Minnesota lake has been confirmed to have the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that their staff found the AIS in Beltrami County’s Blackduck Lake while conducting an aquatic plant study.

Blackduck Lake, located near the city of Blackduck, is close to three other lakes where researchers have previously confirmed the presence of starry stonewort. About two weeks ago, the DNR announced that starry stonewort had been found in North Twin Lake, also in Beltrami County.

The invasive species can form dense mats, which interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. Available treatments include hand pulling, herbicide applications, and other appropriate methods.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river. The DNR says treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of the species spreading.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 25 Minnesota water bodies. It was first confirmed in 2015.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Oil Pipeline Construction in Minnesota Ruptured an Aquifer. Officials Say It’s the 4th Time

Minnesota Agencies Partner to Expand $10 Billion Outdoor Recreation Industry

With Legal Cannabis Use Beginning Aug. 1, MN Reminds Drivers to Stay Sober

MN DNR Requiring Non-Toxic Ammo for State Park Special Deer Hunts

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.