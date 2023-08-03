Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Blackduck Lake in Beltrami Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Another Minnesota lake has been confirmed to have the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that their staff found the AIS in Beltrami County’s Blackduck Lake while conducting an aquatic plant study.

Blackduck Lake, located near the city of Blackduck, is close to three other lakes where researchers have previously confirmed the presence of starry stonewort. About two weeks ago, the DNR announced that starry stonewort had been found in North Twin Lake, also in Beltrami County.

The invasive species can form dense mats, which interfere with recreational uses of a lake and compete with native plants. Available treatments include hand pulling, herbicide applications, and other appropriate methods.

Starry stonewort has never been eradicated from any U.S. lake or river. The DNR says treatment or careful removal can help reduce the risk of the species spreading.

Starry stonewort has now been confirmed in 25 Minnesota water bodies. It was first confirmed in 2015.

