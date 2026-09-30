Sep 29, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Starbucks on Bemidji’s South Side Among 250 Locations Closing

Starbucks is closing 250 coffeehouses in North America, including one in Bemidji.

The Starbucks located at 202 Shevlin Ave. on the south side of Bemidji opened in September of 2024. It was one of two freestanding Starbucks locations in Bemidji at the time.

The other location on Paul Bunyan Drive remains open, as does a location inside Target.

Starbucks officials say the 250 coffeehouses that are closing represent about 1% of the company’s more than 18,000 coffeehouses in North America.

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