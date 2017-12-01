Staples Teen Killed in Horse and Buggy Crash

A Staples teen was killed after being rear ended in the horse and buggy he was driving on Thursday morning. 17-year old David Jacob Miller of Staples was thrown from the buggy as a result of the crash. Miller was transported by air to North Memorial with fatal injuries.

Douglas William Calkins,60 of Deerwood was driving the semi westbound on Hwy 210 near 211th Ave in Todd County. Calkins suffered no injuries during the incident. The horse pulling the buggy also died as a result of the crash.

Officials from Todd and Morrison County assisted at the scene.