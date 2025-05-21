Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell on Doorstep of MN Track & Field History

The high school track and field season is approaching subsection time in Class A, and Staples-Motley looks prime for a strong showing as they begin their push for the state tournament. They’re being led by a once-in-a-lifetime distance runner that has her sights set on a feat no other Minnesota high school athlete has achieved.

For Audrey Brownell, who is already a state champion in four different events, it’s only natural to take aim at the next challenge.

“I’m still not the best of the best, but I want to keep climbing,” the junior said. “You can’t really chase times, [is what] my coach always tells me, but chase goals.”

Brownell collected her first state title in 2023, anchoring Staples-Motley’s 4×800-meter relay and outkicking everyone in 2:17.83.

“I’ve learned I have a kick and I learned I can’t go out super fast,” Brownell explained. “You find what works for you. You find your strengths and that’s what builds you. Doing the right workouts that you need to build you, to build your strength; like, doing 200s after your mile repeats to get your legs going so when you have to sprint at the end of the race, you have that.”

She followed up her 2023 season with quite the encore, adding both the 800- and 1600-meter titles to her trophy case last year.

“It’s just knowing that you got her on your team, it’s incredible,” said junior sprinter and jumper Avandre Brandt. “You know she’s breaking these records left and right, so you want to do better yourself because you know she’s doing so good—you want to do as good as her.”

“Watching her run when she came out with her brothers, we could tell that she would be a great runner,” stated head coach Bruce Fuhrman. “As a sixth grader, she won every meet she was in.”

But to reach success, sometimes it takes enduring the shortcomings. Brownell’s second-place finish in the 2023 Class A state cross country final served as more than ample motivation towards reaching the mountain top in the 5k this past fall.

“Two years ago, I got second in cross [country] and that really stung, and I was like ‘Oh, I want to win this so bad,” she said.

“She knows what she needs to do to be a little bit better, a little bit stronger,” Fuhrman added. “I think what her mindset is now is to be the best every meet, no matter what her time is.”

And now, as Brownell inches closer and closer to her shot at becoming the first Minnesota runner to own state titles in every single distance running event, with the 3200-meter serving as the final piece, her training may remain rigorous—but her mind remains calm.

“Mind is a huge thing for me,” Brownell said. “The hay’s in the barn, I just need to be mentally ready for whatever could happen, I think is the biggest part for me. To know my body, trust what I can do, trust the process, all the work I put in. And no matter what’s going to happen, I know how to respond.”

Since Brownell already has three of the Cardinals’ school track and field records, she is hoping to break the schools’ 400m record next year. She also hold records with the 4×400- and 4×800-meter relay teams.