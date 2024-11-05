Nov 5, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell is Class A Cross Country State Champ

Staples-Motley junior Audrey Brownell is the individual cross country Class A State Champion after finishing the championship course at the Les Bolstad in 18 minutes and 17.2 seconds.

It’s her first cross country state title and fourth career state title, with her other three coming in track and field. Last year, she finished as state runner-up.

Brownell is now the first girl to win an individual cross country state title for the Cardinals and the fourth overall.

