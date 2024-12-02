Dec 2, 2024 | By: Skylar Blaine

Staples-Motley High School Unveils Newly Renovated Gymnasium

Decades ago, Staples-Motley High School had planned to renovate a new gymnasium for the students and the community to be proud of.  Today, Staples-Motley was able to unveil the new gym to the students and people of the community.

Shane Tappe, Staples-Motley Superintendent, and Lisa Bjerga, Lakewood Health President and CEO, were key players in taking an idea that was manifested over 30 years ago and implementing a plan of action that led to the grand opening.

The administration at Staples-Motley puts the needs of the student body and the community at the forefront of every decision they make. The unveiling of The Nest was a way for the school district to show how committed they are to cardinal pride and to the people who live in Staples and Motley.

