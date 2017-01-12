Staples-Motley Girls Basketball Looking To Continue Strong Start

Last year the Cardinals finished with a record of 14-12 and ended their season in the second round of sectionals. This year they’re 9-2 and are looking to extend their season a little further this time around.

The team believes they’re especially unique this year due to their ability to play unselfishly. And while that’s certainly the case, Junior Claire Wolhowe is currently averaging 18 points a game with eight rebounds.

With eight seniors on the team, the Cardinals hope they can make this a special season for them.