Staples-Motley Football Prioritizing Physicality Ahead of Sections

Staples-Motley football has rolled through the competition on the way to an 8-0 regular season record. They’ve beat opponents by an average of 26 points per game, earning them a top 10 ranking in Class AA.

And now, with the start of the postseason for the Cardinals on Saturday, they’re prepping for a run through Section 6AA.

After falling in the section championship to Osakis last year, the Cardinals hit 2024 with a chip on their shoulders. After a 47-7 season-opening win over Frazee, the boys have been off to the races.

“Well, we don’t like losing. Losing’s not fun,” said senior OL/DL Steven Petrich. “We worked hard this summer, lifted, went to camps, just got better as a group and now we came out and we’re kind of showing that we’re the team now.”

For the Cardinals, their prowess starts in the trenches with Petrich, a 2023 All-District Mid-Northwest Central O & D lineman, who has helped set the tone in the ground game.

“I mean, I love hitting people. That’s what it comes down to,” he stated. “It’s a great game and it’s great playing with your brothers out there. We can smash them in the mouth when we have to and we can run outside when that’s open.”

And another player reaping the benefits is junior quarterback Eli Rutten, who has tossed 13 tuddys so far.

“Having a great line’s awesome,” said Rutten. “I had a ton of time in the pocket to step up and make some good throws. Them giving me a time’s allowed our offense to flow and work a lot better for sure, and they opened up a lot of space for us.”

Pair that high-flying offense with a defense that has recorded three shutouts on the year, and the Cardinals have shown a recipe for success.

“Winning the turnover battle’s always been a big thing for us this year,” Rutten explained. “We’re trying to force a lot of turnovers and take care of the football. We’ve done pretty well at that this year and it’s shown.”

Staples-Motley Football finished 0-9 in 2022, allowing nearly 45 points per game. But a lot can change in two years, and now, they sit at 8-0, allowing under 8 points a game and even earning a first-round bye. They await Menahga on Saturday afternoon.

“Losing as much as we did a couple of years ago, we have to flip that mindset that we can go out and win,” Petrich emphasized. “That’s the biggest thing, getting these guys hyped up every game and making sure that they know we have the capabilities to win every game.”