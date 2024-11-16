Staples-Motley Football Going to Class AA Prep Bowl After Win Over Chatfield

Staples-Motley found themselves in an offensive shootout just one week ago against Barnesville in the Class AA quarterfinal. It took two overtimes and a two-point conversion for the Cardinals to prevail in what turned out to be an instant classic.

On Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium, we had another barn burner as Staples-Motley took on Chatfield from Section 1 in the Class AA semifinal. The Cardinals dropped Chatfield 36-24, and for the first time since 1988, they’ll get to play in the prep bowl.

The Cardinals’ offense has been an absolute highlight reel all season long, but it was the defense that tightened up late, pitching a shutout in the second half.

“We had been going on whoever their running back was, having them on the same side, and kind of finding a way to have their running back not get so open through once you get past the line,” explained senior RB/LB Ben Tyrrell. “Just having somebody get on him was really a big game changer for us because then they couldn’t run through and get 80-yard runs.”

“We’ve kind of always been a second-half team,” said senior RB/S Colbe Tappe. “You probably saw that with the Barnesville game for sure, and Osakis. “Coming into this game, everybody knew that we needed to start on top and I think that really helped. Coming out, getting those two touchdowns was huge for us as far as momentum.”

Staples-Motley will play Jackson County Central next Friday, November 22nd in the bowl championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.