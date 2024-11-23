Staples-Motley Football Finishes Season as Class AA State Runner-Up

Staples-Motley football was back in the Prep Bowl on Friday for the first time in 36 years.

Led by running back Colbe Tappe, who had 170 yards and four touchdowns in the state semifinals, the team had a chance to cap off an undefeated season with their first state title in school history.

Standing in their way was another undefeated team, Jackson County Central, but they were playing without starting quarterback Roman Voss, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the state quarterfinals.

In the end, Jackson County Central on 42-26, with Staples-Motley finishing one win shy of a perfect season. It was a tough end to an otherwise spectacular season for the Cardinals, a team that two years ago went 0-9.

This group turned around an entire program, and it’s something the boys recognized even in the midst of their recent defeat. They finish the season 12-1 as Section 6AA champs and the Class AA state runner-up team.