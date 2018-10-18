Lakeland PBS
Staples/Motley Community Connects With Local Service Providers

Anthony Scott
Oct. 18 2018
Members of the Staples-Motley Community were gathering tons of information about the services available in their community this afternoon.

Hosted by the Staples/Motley Beyond Poverty coalition, the 4th annual communities connect event allowed people to learn what services are available in their area from 35 different vendors. Whether it’s mental health, financial assistance, or just trying to find a job, there is a program in the Staples community that was there to help.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at next years’ communities connect event you are encouraged to contact Gail at 218-894-1105.

