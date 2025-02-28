Staples-Motley Boys’ Wrestling Defeats Chatfield to Win 1st State Title in 40 Years

After falling one match shy of a state title last year, Staples-Motley boys’ wrestling was back at the Class A state team tournament on Thursday to try again.

Much like their last trip, they easily won their first two duals, beating United North Central 51-11 and Jackson County Central 64-0 to once again square off with Chatfield in the championship bout. The 2-seed Cardinals were trying to knock off the top-seeded and reigning state champion Gophers.

Early in the dual, at 121, Gage Bjerga won by a 7-1 decision to give the Cardinals a 9-0 lead. Later at 133, Eli Greenwaldt took care of business with a 16-1 technical fall, and at 172, Dustin Converse gets a 5-2 decision to seal the victory for Staples-Motley.

The Cardinals won their ninth state title, as well as their first in 40 years, by knocking off Chatfield 33-16.

“It’s awesome,” said 139 lb. wrestler Turner Beachy after winning the championship. “It’s been a long time coming. I feel like we thought we were going to be here and now we’re here and we just did the deal, and it’s truly awesome. It’s surreal. No better feeling, being on top with your boys.”

“To bring to bring this city, this community something again after 40 years, it’s great,” added 172 lb. wrestler Dustin Converse. “I mean, they’ve been so supportive and they’ve really helped us along this path. And I think it’s great to not only bring this home for us, but for them.”