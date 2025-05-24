Staples-Motley Boys’ Track & Field Feeling Confident Heading into Section, State Meets

Earlier this week, we heard from Staples-Motley’s Audrey Brownell and her chase for history at state, but we also had a chance to speak with a few of the runners, jumpers, and throwers from the boys’ team as well.

The Cardinals have four state entrants returning for boys’ track and field. They finished 65th overall at last year’s state meet, but they’re looking to make a bigger impact this time around. That includes junior Turner Beachy, who is fresh off setting a new school record in the pole vault.

“I’m feeling confident and energized, ready to get better every day,” said Beachy. “Definitely rolling with a full head of steam after breaking the school record. We’re strong. We build each other up. We’ve been athletic since we were young, just kind of building on that and stuff. And it’s fun being out here, being a top [team] in the state with all your buddies at the same school.”

“We have some very strong individuals,” added head coach Bruce Fuhrman. “Obviously, our boys team has been a good team all season, but we’ve got some individuals, I think, that are at their best right now, and it’s been great to see our leaders be mentors to the younger kids because our numbers are up and I think we’ve just got some bright spots happening at Staples-Motley track and field right now.”

At the 6A sub-section meet on Thursday, May 22nd, the Cardinals had four 1st place finishes and 17 top 5 finishes for the boys, while the girls had two 1st place finishes by Audrey Brownell and five top 5 finishes.