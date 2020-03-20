Lakeland PBS

Staples Motley Area Community Foundation Offers Relief And Response Fund

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 20 2020

Staples-Motley Area Community Foundation has established a relief fund to meet the critical needs of the Staples-Motley community due to the effects of COVID-19.

The Staples Motley Emergency Relief and Response Fund will be available to help small businesses, organizations, and individuals who have been negatively impacted by the virus.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of our community and deserve our support during this
trying time,” said Staples-Motley Area Community Foundation Chair, Katie Heppner. “If you are looking for a way to make a difference, we encourage you to shop local and to consider donating to this fund,” said Heppner.

Proceeds will be used to create grants to assist disproportionately affected communities; to address the
economic impacts of reduced and lost work resulting from the outbreak; to meet immediate
needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by coronavirus-related closures; and to
respond to increased demands placed on our stressed social support systems. Over the long-term,
the fund can support recovery needs that will inevitably arise.

Donation gifts to this fund will go toward helping local businesses impacted by Covid-19, helping those whose jobs are being affected, and those whose housing may be affected.

Donations can be made online by visiting https://www.givemn.org/story/Sma-Emergency-Fund.
Donations can also be made by mail by making checks payable to the Initiative Foundation, 405 1st St. SE,
Little Falls, MN 56345. Please note Staples-Motley Area Emergency Relief and Recovery Fund”
in the memo line.

