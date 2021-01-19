Lakeland PBS

Staples Motley Area Community Foundation Offering Emergency Relief and Response Grants

Betsy Melin — Jan. 19 2021

The Staples Motley Area Community Foundation (SMACF) is offering Emergency Relief and Response grants to area businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This is the second round of funding that has been made available.

Eligible businesses can use the grant funds to cover reimbursable expenses that occurred during the dial-down period, which started on November 20, 2020. Examples include, utility bills, inventory purchases, and ongoing expenses that could have been paid had the business not be shut down. If accepted to receive a grant, businesses will be asked to submit a receipt for their expenses before funds are distributed. 

According to a release, to be eligible for funding, businesses must be in industries listed in Executive Order (EO) 20-99 and be operating within the boundaries of the Staples-Motley School District, ISD 2170. 

Applications must be submitted by February 5th at noon and can be found at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ifound

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

COVID-19 Number Continue Dropping

Sanford Health Preparing to Distribute Vaccine to the Public

Greater Bemidji to Administer COVID-19 Relief Grants to Small Businesses

43 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,598 New Cases Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.