Staples Motley Area Community Foundation Offering Emergency Relief and Response Grants

The Staples Motley Area Community Foundation (SMACF) is offering Emergency Relief and Response grants to area businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This is the second round of funding that has been made available.

Eligible businesses can use the grant funds to cover reimbursable expenses that occurred during the dial-down period, which started on November 20, 2020. Examples include, utility bills, inventory purchases, and ongoing expenses that could have been paid had the business not be shut down. If accepted to receive a grant, businesses will be asked to submit a receipt for their expenses before funds are distributed.

According to a release, to be eligible for funding, businesses must be in industries listed in Executive Order (EO) 20-99 and be operating within the boundaries of the Staples-Motley School District, ISD 2170.

Applications must be submitted by February 5th at noon and can be found at https://www.grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ifound.

