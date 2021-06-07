Lakeland PBS

Staples Man Sentenced To Prison For Minneapolis Police Third Precinct Arson

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 7 2021

A Staples man has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for his role in the arsons at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third  Precinct building.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 27-year-old Bryce Williams along with others breached the fence and entered the police departments building. Surveillance video shows a group of people, one holding a Molotov cocktail where it was taken into the building and was used to start a fire.

Williams pleaded guilty on November 19, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. As part of his sentencing, Williams was ordered to serve two years of supervised release and pay $12 million in restitution.

 

