Staples Man Pleads Guilty To Third Degree Arson

Nick UrsiniNov. 19 2020

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced the guilty plea of 26-year old Bryce Michael Williams of Staples to one count of conspiracy to commit arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, on the night of May 28th, Williams went to the Third Precinct where a crowd of hundreds had gathered.

At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence that was designed to keep trespassers out of the Third Precinct building was torn down. Williams, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the Third Precinct building.

Surveillance video footage from the Third Precinct showed Williams, wearing a mask, a baseball cap, and a hooded sweatshirt, standing near the entrance of the Third Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while other co-conspirators lit the wick. The Molotov cocktail was taken into the Third Precinct by a co-conspirator and was used to start a fire. Williams later threw a box on an existing fire located just outside the Third Precinct entrance.

