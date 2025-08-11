Staples Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Fleeing Police on ATV

A 55-year-old man from rural Staples is charged with several felonies after fleeing from law enforcement on an ATV on August 7.

Ross Reichel is charged with receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Reichel was located in a corn field by drone about four hours after he fled from deputies who were investigating a trespassing incident north of Staples in Thomastown Township. After repeated commands to surrender, Todd County K-9 Ranger apprehended Reichel, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

$28,000 worth of stolen property was later recovered from Reichel’s residence later in the day after authorities executed a search warrant there. The stolen property was from various burglaries in Wadena and Todd counties.