Aug 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Staples Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Fleeing Police on ATV

ross reichel cg

Ross Reichel (Credit: Wadena County Sheriff’s Office)

A 55-year-old man from rural Staples is charged with several felonies after fleeing from law enforcement on an ATV on August 7.

Ross Reichel is charged with receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says Reichel was located in a corn field by drone about four hours after he fled from deputies who were investigating a trespassing incident north of Staples in Thomastown Township. After repeated commands to surrender, Todd County K-9 Ranger apprehended Reichel, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

$28,000 worth of stolen property was later recovered from Reichel’s residence later in the day after authorities executed a search warrant there. The stolen property was from various burglaries in Wadena and Todd counties.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

hatch chilis

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Happy Dancing Turtle - Open Garden

Related News

Business

Leech Lake Band Opens New Tribal Employment Rights Office Building

Crime

Man Shot by Walker Police Charged with Assault, Aggravated Robbery

News

North Dakota Man Believed to Have Drowned in Cass Lake

News

Bicyclist Injured After Collision with SUV in Nisswa