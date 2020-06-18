Lakeland PBS

Staples Man Charged with Conspiracy to Commit Arson at Minneapolis 3rd Precinct

Nathan Green — Jun. 17 2020

Bryce Williams

A Staples man has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct.

26-year-old Bryce Michael Williams was arrested yesterday and made his first appearance in U.S. District Court today. According to allegations in the complaint, investigators were able to identify Williams from surveillance video from the 3rd Precinct on May 28th, the night it was overrun and heavily damaged due to vandalism and arson. Investigators say Williams was seen in the video standing near the entrance of the 3rd Precinct holding a Molotov cocktail while others attempted to light the wick.

