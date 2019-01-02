Staples Man Charged In Death Of Infant
A Central Minnesota man is being held on $1 million bond following the death of an infant in his care.
20-year-old Presley Sleyster was charged in Cass County with second-degree murder without intent in the December 5th death of a three-month-old baby boy. Deputies were called to Sleyster’s Staples home for an infant who had suffered a seizure and was not breathing. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis where he died two days later.
A medical examiner later determined the boy died of homicide from blunt force trauma to the head. Sleyster told investigators he didn’t know how the baby was hurt, but said it was possible the baby may have hit his head on a stairway or door frame.
