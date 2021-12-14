Staples Man Arrested Following High-Speed Chase in Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 44-year-old Staples man has been arrested following a high-speed chase in Wadena County.

The pursuit started on County Road 2 on a vehicle traveling west and involved speeds of 100 miles per hour. After the pursuit continued on County Road 26, two sets of stop sticks were placed on the road near the intersection of County Road 4 and 26. After the vehicle struck the stop sticks and a rear tire deflated on the vehicle, deputies used a precision immobilization technique to stop the vehicle near the city of Nimrod.

The driver, Dan Milam, was arrested at the scene for felony fleeing, fifth-degree controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Wadena County Jail.

A passenger was released without charges.

