Staples Community Gathers for CLC’s 4th Annual Polar Xpress Festival

People in central Minnesota had the chance to enjoy some holiday cheer last weekend at Central Lakes College’s fourth annual Polar Xpress Holiday Festival in Staples. Organized through CLC and the Staples Historical Society, families got to partake in Christmas tree decoration crafts, take a picture with Santa, and marvel at G-scale train models.

While the holidays can be a blissful time for many, they can also be stressful for others. CLC Director of Student Life Erich Heppner wanted to give the Staples community a free and easy opportunity for families to gather and enjoy the season.

“It’s a moment to recharge, to re-center yourself,” said Heppner. “It’s tough out there. A lot of folks are struggling. You know, a lot of our students are struggling, whether it’s food insecurity or housing insecurity. And we know that those struggles aren’t unique to just them. I think that the holiday time really helps people focus in on their families and re-energizes them for the year ahead.”

Thanks to the help of the Staples Historical Society, owner of the Staples Depot, finding a theme for the festival was essentially a cinch.

“I want to thank Only Trains in Buffalo who have really helped us build up this inventory of boxcars,” said John Wolak, a member of the Staples Historical Society. “And it’s interesting to see the children stand by the tracks and they’re reading off the labels. They all know the McDonald’s car, the Sprite, the Cheerios [cars]. It’s just a wonderful event.”

And between the refreshments, views, and even a train ride for the little ones to enjoy, those in attendance received the festival well.

“Being able to come here with Mom or Dad or just whoever to this event is really special,” Heppner said. “So that’s really why we’ve kept it free, why we’ve added so many kids activities, and why we just love to make the kids laugh and even scream on the rides. It’s a good time.”

CLC sees over 1200 families stop by the festival and take in the experience. However, the college also has patrons from all over the north, from Detroit Lakes to as far out as Green Bay, Wisconsin, taking the time to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with their loved ones.

“It’s the bells, the smells, the gustatory – all these senses come together at this time of the year,” said Wolak. The smells of coffee and eggnog and hot chocolate.”

“A time of giving, a time of family, a time of thinking of others before yourself,” added Heppner. “And I think that’s also how the college feels about it as well.”

The Staples Historical Society is also currently trying to fundraise and “friend-raise” for the restoration of the Staples Depot.