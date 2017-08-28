Stanley Cup Is Coming To Brainerd

A Brainerd native and current player in the National Hockey League (NHL) will be returning to Brainerd this week and will be bringing a special trophy with him.

Josh Archibald, a 2011 Brainerd High School graduate, will be returning to his hometown on Wednesday to meet with family, friends, and fans, as well as take photos with fans.

Archibald is a Winger for the 2017 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins and will be accompanied on his Brainerd trip by the Stanley Cup itself.

The first 400 fans in the door at the event at Takedown Gym in Brainerd from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30th, will receive an autographed photo of Archibald.

The event is free and open to the public.