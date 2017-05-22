Stanek Won’t Run For Governor In 2018

In a Facebook post this weekend, Stanek said he’ll seek a fourth, four-year term as sheriff instead.
Stanek writes that in the past few years, he’s worked to address the crisis of untreated mental illness, reduce violent crime, build trust among residents and law enforcement, and fight the opioid epidemic. He says that work has become personal for him, so he’s choosing to rededicate his efforts to it.
Stanek is a former commission of the state Department of Public Safety, former state representative and former Minneapolis police officer.
Nearly a dozen Republicans and Democrats have announced or have said they’re considering bids to replace Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton, who’s retiring.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More
Yes I agree that was a totally racist charged statement that is completely not t... Read More
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More