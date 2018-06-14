Stage North Theatre Relives the Infamous Baby Face Nelson Bank Robbery

This year marks the eighty-fifth anniversary of the infamous Baby Face Nelson bank robbery in Brainerd. To commemorate this historic event the Stage North Theatre Company opened its stage tonight for its original play “Baby Face”.

The show has been in the works for two years now, but the cast has only been together for a couple months. It’s a cast of twenty-four local actors featuring fourteen men and ten women. Baby Face Nelson was known for robbing banks across the country in the 1930’s, and in October of 1933 he paid First National Bank in Brainerd a visit, stealing thirty thousand dollars. The building no longer functions as a bank, but the history still exists.

Opening night was sold out, but the play runs at the Franklin Arts Theater until Saturday June 16th, with afternoon and evening performances.

To hear from the playwright, Roger Nieboer, and the director, Gary Hirsch, watch the video below.