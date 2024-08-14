Stage North Theatre Company in Brainerd Unveils 2025 Lineup

The Stage North Theatre Company in Brainerd recently announced its lineup for 2025.

Their 11th season will open with an original production called “Fluoride, the Musical” in late February. The fall show will be “Ten November,” which will focus on the sinking of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, and the season will end with “A Nutcracker Christmas.”

Stage North is still wrapping up its 2024 season with “Gaslight” set to run from October 24th through the 27th, and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will bookend the year from December 12th through the 15th.

More information on their upcoming productions can be found on their website.