Staff at Hearing Wellness Center Wearing Modified Masks to Accommodate Patients

Destiny Wiggins — May. 21 2020

Wearing a mask in public can be helpful in flattened the curve for COVID-19, but while a normal mask completely covers the lower part of your face, those with hearing loss are having a hard time hearing people. Workers at Hearing Wellness Center in Bemidji are wearing modified masks to accommodate their patients.

These two new additions at the center have been used for about two weeks on patients and have been effective. Another option that is being offered are curbside appointments, just in case some people still don’t feel comfortable in a public building.

