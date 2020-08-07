Stacy Man Pleads Guilty to Three Felony Offenses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On August 6, 2020, Jamen Anthony Goodale, age 23, of Stacy, Minnesota, appeared in Itasca County District Court and plead guilty to three felony offenses: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Crime, according to, Itasca County Attorney Matti R. Adam.

These crimes occurred in the City of Grand Rapids on July 20th, and involved the theft of two delivery vans from a local business. The investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department also led to the recovery of controlled substances and a sawed-off shotgun.

Defendant Jamen Anthony Goodale will appear for sentencing on October 19, 2020, where he is expected to receive a 60 month executed prison sentence for the weapons offense.

Records also indicate that Goodale has pending felony Motor Vehicle Theft charges in Polk County, Wisconsin, and pending felony Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree charges, misdemeanor Theft charges, and misdemeanor Dangerous Weapons charges in Washington County, Minnesota.

Records also indicate that a warrant was issued for Goodale’s arrest on May 14, 2020, for failure to appear in court in Washington County. Records also indicate that Goodale has violated his probation on two occasions and failed to appear in court for a hearing on 11 occasions regarding these offenses.

