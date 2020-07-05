Stable COVID-19 Cases in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Itasca County Health and Human Services has announced that COVID-19 cases have been stable over the past 10 days, but health officials still want to remind resident to stay safe.

COVID-19 cases are back down to 64, and it has been determined that one positive case was someone from another county. During the busy 4th of July weekend, Itasca County is reminding everyone to stay vigilant by practicing social distancing, hand washing, and wearing masks.

The Mask Up Itasca initiative has provided cloth masks to a number of county businesses for anyone in need.

