Stabbing Suspect in Bemidji Taken into Custody

Someone accused of stabbing another person in Bemidji on Friday night has been taken into custody.

The Bemidji Police Department reports that on May 30th around 11 p.m., officers and Beltrami County deputies responded to a residence on East Avenue on a report of an individual who had been stabbed inside the residence. A perimeter was established and a Code Red notification was sent to area residents.

A search with a K-9 unit was conducted in the area, and a suspect was taken into custody. The victim in the incident was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there does not appear to be a threat to the public. The names of those involved are not being released at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

