Stabbing of 29-Year-Old Man in Cass Lake Under Investigation

Cass County officials are investigating a stabbing that happened in Cass Lake early Saturday morning.

A report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the scene in the area of 925 Grant Utley Avenue SW just before 2:30 a.m. There, they found a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed several times.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to the Cass Lake Indian Health Services facility. He was later transported to a Fargo hospital by helicopter for further treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports initial information from the victim and a witness was inconsistent, and the investigation continues.