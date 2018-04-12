Lakeland PBS
St. Philip’s School Plans Expansion

Josh Peterson
Apr. 11 2018
For a school that has stood the test of time, St. Philip’s School in Bemidji has had its neighborhood see many changes, and now, more are just around the corner as the school looks to expand.

Four new classrooms will provide more than just classroom space, as the design will allow the new structure to be multi-use, helping both the school and the church.

While the staff is excited to have more teaching space, the students who will be using the new classroom are equally excited.

The plan is to use the current storage building and expand the structure for the new classroom space, but it will have a different look than its neighboring structure.

As St. Philip’s School grows and develops into a campus, its new structures will be designed to compliment the surrounding neighborhood. The exterior of the new classroom space and its new storage buildings will look similar to St. Philip’s Clothing Depot across the street so that it can continue blend in to the neighborhood.

With only the weather holding up the project, third and fourth grade students at St. Philip’s can expect to attend class in their new space next school year.

School staff hopes to break ground for the expansion in early May. The new building is expected to be completed in late August.

Josh Peterson
