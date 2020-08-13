Lakeland PBS

St. Philip’s School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Betsy Melin — Aug. 13 2020

Many schools are offering a hybrid model of schooling for the fall, but St. Philip’s School in Bemidji announced Monday that they will have students coming back to the classroom full-time for the beginning of the school year.

In order to reduce the number of people students and staff interact with during the day, St. Philip’s has separated them into cohorts. The cohorts will go to lunch and recess together. They came to this decision with the students and their families in mind.

Parents will be given the option to opt out of in-person schooling for a distance learning model come the start of the school year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

