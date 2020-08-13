St. Philip’s School in Bemidji to Hold Full-Time In-Person Classes for Fall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Many schools are offering a hybrid model of schooling for the fall, but St. Philip’s School in Bemidji announced Monday that they will have students coming back to the classroom full-time for the beginning of the school year.

In order to reduce the number of people students and staff interact with during the day, St. Philip’s has separated them into cohorts. The cohorts will go to lunch and recess together. They came to this decision with the students and their families in mind.

Parents will be given the option to opt out of in-person schooling for a distance learning model come the start of the school year.

