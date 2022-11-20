St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new childcare option is coming to Bemidji.

St. Philip’s Church recently closed on the nearby 602 Beltrami Building and plans to repurpose it into a daycare center. But even with the recent acquisition of the building, steps need to be fulfilled before a new center can open.

St. Philip’s initially looked at buying the building for both school and parish space. However, when the organization Greater Bemidji came to them with a request of looking into adding a daycare center, their plans changed.

With this daycare center and Greater Bemidji’s forgivable loan program, St. Philip’s received $75,000 and will add three child care licenses to the one they already have. The licenses will allow the daycare center to care for infants up to school-aged children, with a maximum of 48 slots.

Although this will hardly put a dent in the nearly 1,000 open childcare slots in the Bemidji area, this acquisition is a step closer to closing that gap.

Those at St. Philip’s have already taken steps in assuring the building’s safety not only as a daycare center, but as extra room for the ever-growing parish. Now, all that remains is checking off the rest of the boxes to fully repurpose the building into a daycare center.

St. Philip’s does not have an opening date for the daycare center. When it is operational, the center will be open year-round.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today