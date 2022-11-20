Lakeland PBS

St. Philip’s in Bemidji Purchases Nearby Building for New Daycare Center and Parish Space

Mary BalstadNov. 20 2022

A new childcare option is coming to Bemidji.

St. Philip’s Church recently closed on the nearby 602 Beltrami Building and plans to repurpose it into a daycare center. But even with the recent acquisition of the building, steps need to be fulfilled before a new center can open.

St. Philip’s initially looked at buying the building for both school and parish space. However, when the organization Greater Bemidji came to them with a request of looking into adding a daycare center, their plans changed.

With this daycare center and Greater Bemidji’s forgivable loan program, St. Philip’s received $75,000 and will add three child care licenses to the one they already have. The licenses will allow the daycare center to care for infants up to school-aged children, with a maximum of 48 slots.

Although this will hardly put a dent in the nearly 1,000 open childcare slots in the Bemidji area, this acquisition is a step closer to closing that gap.

Those at St. Philip’s have already taken steps in assuring the building’s safety not only as a daycare center, but as extra room for the ever-growing parish. Now, all that remains is checking off the rest of the boxes to fully repurpose the building into a daycare center.

St. Philip’s does not have an opening date for the daycare center. When it is operational, the center will be open year-round.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji Fire Department Purchases New Rescue Tools with $20,000 Grant

Bemidji Man Charged for Fleeing Police, Crashing Into Mall Doors

Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action

Bemidji United Way to Deliver Holiday Cheer with “Holiday Gifts for Kids” Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.