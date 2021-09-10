St. Philip’s Church Block Party Goes Hybrid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The St. Philip’s Catholic Church Block Party scheduled for this Saturday in Bemidji will now shift to a hybrid approach.

Sanford Bemidji Medical Officials officials recently asked the St. Philip’s Block Party Committee to consider modifying the community event in response to high COVID-19 levels and staffing shortages. In considering this request, a concern for volunteers and attendees, and low volunteer levels, the committee has decided to hold the online silent auction and 50/50 raffles as scheduled, but outdoor events will not take place on Saturday, September 11.

There are more than 80 baskets in the silent auction donated by local businesses and parishioners. Online bidding is underway at the St. Philip’s website, which ends Sunday, September 12 at approximately 12:30 PM. Winners of the 50/50 drawing will be selected at that time.

