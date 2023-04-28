St. Paul Non-Profit Brings Overdose Response Training to Bemidji Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A St. Paul non-profit organization brought overdose response training to the Bemidji area on Thursday and worked with other local groups to provide other much-needed resources.

The Steve Rummler HOPE Network provides communities with a basic training on naloxone (also known as Narcan) to reverse an opioid overdose, and they also teach the public to recognize overdose symptoms. One goal of theirs is to connect Twin Cities metro organizations with those in Greater Minnesota.

“The importance is that we want to get as many community members involved as possible,” said Alicia Haugh, Steve Rummler HOPE Network Communications Manager. “The bigger safety net that we can make in communities, the more prepared that we all are to deal with this crisis.”

Along with tables, local speakers talked about the stigma surrounding opioid use, the effects of the opioid epidemic, and treatment options.

More information on the Steve Rummler HOPE Network can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today