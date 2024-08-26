Aug 26, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

St. Paul Man Drowns in Aitkin County Lake After Canoe Capsizes

A 20-year-old St. Paul man who was canoeing on an Aitkin County lake died Saturday when the canoe capsized and he drowned.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says that Htoo Shwe and his cousin were camping with family at Savanna Portage State Park when they went out on a canoe on Wolf Lake. Around 9 p.m., the canoe capsized, and the two tried to swim to shore, but Shwe reportedly panicked, went under the water, and did not resurface.

His body was located at the bottom of the lake and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed the cause of death as freshwater drowning.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says neither person was wearing a life jacket, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this incident.

