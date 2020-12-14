St. Olaf Christmas Festival: A New Song of Joy and Hope

December 21 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Experience the St. Olaf Christmas Festival, one of the oldest musical celebrations of Christmas in the United States. Led by five conductors, it features more than 500 student musicians who are members of the college’s world-renowned choirs and orchestra. The festival features a rich repertoire of classic Advent and Christmas compositions, familiar carols, hymns from around the world, and contemporary pieces from a diverse range of composers and cultures, offering music that both celebrates the Norwegian American history of the college while also highlighting beautiful works from around the globe.