St. Michel Furniture Begins Work On Former Pamida Building

After almost six years of sitting vacant, Bemidji’s former Pamida store will see a new tenant.

Business and building owner Rob St. Michel says that its an ideal location, and he will be moving his furniture store from Union Square in downtown Bemidji across the parking lot to the old Pamida location.

St. Michel bought the building last October, and will be using 60% of the building leaving the remaining part of the building available to rent.

Demolition on the interior began yesterday and full renovations will begin in mid April.

St. Michel Furniture plans to have a Grand opening sometime in August.