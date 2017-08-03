St.Louis County: Man Arrested In Death Of Baby Found In Burned Home

Authorities on Thursday identified the 11-month-old child as Bentley Joe Lewis Koski. Firefighters found the baby’s body in the burned out home in Tower Wednesday.
The man is being held on possible charges of second-degree manslaughter, child neglect and other counts.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials don’t believe it was intentionally set.
