St. Louis Co. Declares State of Emergency Due to Flooding; Cass Co. Looks at Storm Damage

St. Louis County has declared a state of emergency after heavy rains on Tuesday caused extensive flooding in the county.

The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners met today in an emergency meeting to make the disaster declaration, which means the county will be able to receive federal and state relief aid.

County officials say so far, there is an estimated $50 million in damages, and the storm ranks as the second largest natural disaster in the past 30 years, where some parts of the county received nearly seven inches of rain. More than 40 roads are still closed in the county.

Workers have restored water service to the Giants Ridge and Voyageurs Retreat areas after a large washout severed the water supply headed that direction. A water boil order is still in effect there, and the American Red Cross is set up in the parking lot at Giants Ridge resort with drinking water for anyone in need.

Gov. Walz says he’ll be in Biwabik tomorrow to survey the storm damage there.

Meanwhile, a possible tornado in Cass County will likely lead to an emergency declaration there as well. Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a press release that no homes were damaged, but the high winds caused downed trees and power lines and blocked roads spanning from the eastern shores of Leech Lake, including the Boy River area, up to north of Remer.

Early damage estimates are around $132,000. Welk says this estimate exceeds the MN Public Assistance threshold of a little over $69,000 for Cass County.

Cass County Roads 4, 35, 161, 57, 68, and 53 currently have water over the road. Cass County Road 63 is currently closed due to a culvert washout.